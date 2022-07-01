Sign up
Photo 366
Clouds
Hi folks! It’s been about 7 months since I posted, but thought I’d pop in to say Hi (and stop my account from being deleted). Taken yesterday on my flight back from Pensacola. Cheers!
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
2
0
Steve Mueller
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
GaryW
Hi Steve! Glad to see you "pop in"! Amazing clouds! I hope Pensacola was fun!
July 2nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cheers and hI! Cool view over the clouds. Hope all is well.
July 2nd, 2022
