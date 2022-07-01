Previous
Clouds by srmueller
Photo 366

Clouds

Hi folks! It’s been about 7 months since I posted, but thought I’d pop in to say Hi (and stop my account from being deleted). Taken yesterday on my flight back from Pensacola. Cheers!
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Steve Mueller

@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
100% complete

Photo Details

GaryW
Hi Steve! Glad to see you "pop in"! Amazing clouds! I hope Pensacola was fun!
July 2nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cheers and hI! Cool view over the clouds. Hope all is well.
July 2nd, 2022  
