Previous
Next
10 / 365
Seagull on Rock II
Can’t decide which one I like, or if I like either of them. Oh well.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Steve Mueller
ace
@srmueller
I live in Wareham, MA (US), love being outdoors, and especially love the ocean, so most of my photos will tend to be seascapes/landscapes, but...
123
photos
39
followers
58
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
10
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th March 2021 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
