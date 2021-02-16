Previous
Contrast by sschertenleib
Contrast

We have received about 8 inches of snow over the past two days. I thought putting one of the tulips I received for Valentine's day in the snow would be pretty. So I waited for the sun to come out and then plopped a tulip in the snow bank.
16th February 2021

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
