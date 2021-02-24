Previous
Meet Fezzik by sschertenleib
Meet Fezzik

This is our big bearded dragon, Fezzik. He enjoys lounging on the carpet as he surveys the living room.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely close-up. Is he named for Fezzik in The Princess Bride?
February 25th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
The creature 😎
February 25th, 2021  
Kat
ooh hello, awesome capture.
February 25th, 2021  
