Meet Fezzik
This is our big bearded dragon, Fezzik. He enjoys lounging on the carpet as he surveys the living room.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely close-up. Is he named for Fezzik in The Princess Bride?
February 25th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
The creature 😎
February 25th, 2021
Kat
ooh hello, awesome capture.
February 25th, 2021
