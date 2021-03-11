Previous
Remembrance by sschertenleib
121 / 365

Remembrance

Report cards are due, so time to create and capture a photo today didn't come. Here is one of my favorite macro shots. This flower was about the side of the penny.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Samantha

I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
