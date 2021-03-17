Previous
A good day by sschertenleib
127 / 365

A good day

I witnessed this sunset as we drove home from picking up our new car. I loved the colors hovering above the hill which are just beginning to show signs of the wheat.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
34% complete

