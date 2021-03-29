Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
139 / 365
Lead the way
The photo I had today wouldn't load so I reached back into my summer files for this one. We love to kayak as family and as the kids have gotten older then have been able to lead the way more often.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
139
photos
78
followers
136
following
38% complete
View this month »
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
11th July 2020 3:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely outing and wonderful scene.
March 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close