Previous
Next
Lead the way by sschertenleib
139 / 365

Lead the way

The photo I had today wouldn't load so I reached back into my summer files for this one. We love to kayak as family and as the kids have gotten older then have been able to lead the way more often.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely outing and wonderful scene.
March 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise