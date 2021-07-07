Sign up
232 / 365
Watchful
We saw this bald eagle high in a tree while on a boat tour of Gates of the Mountains in Montana.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
2
0
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
232
photos
93
followers
154
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Fisher Family
Well spotted!
Ian
July 7th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 7th, 2021
Ian