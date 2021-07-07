Previous
Next
Watchful by sschertenleib
232 / 365

Watchful

We saw this bald eagle high in a tree while on a boat tour of Gates of the Mountains in Montana.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Well spotted!

Ian
July 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise