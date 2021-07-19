Previous
A star of stripes by sschertenleib
240 / 365

A star of stripes

As wildfires continue to rage in our corner of the world, the sunsets gets rather odd. Today's haze and clouds from the approaching thunderstorm gave the sun some banding.
Samantha

@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
