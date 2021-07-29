Previous
Dinner time by sschertenleib
Dinner time

This is my daughter's corn snake, Faramir. I got the pleasure of feeding him today while she is a t camp. He was a bit eager for the mouse.
Bill ace
Really cool capture. Love that ready to strike pose.
July 30th, 2021  
