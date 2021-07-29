Sign up
247 / 365
Dinner time
This is my daughter's corn snake, Faramir. I got the pleasure of feeding him today while she is a t camp. He was a bit eager for the mouse.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Photo Details
Bill
ace
Really cool capture. Love that ready to strike pose.
July 30th, 2021
