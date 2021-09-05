Sign up
261 / 365
Going for gold
This praying mantis from the garden reminded me of an Olympic gymnast.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
0
0
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
