262 / 365
Second best
I found a beautiful spiderweb this evening so I misted the garden so I could get a photo of the water droplets. However, none of the photos were in focus, but this photo turned out. So here is today's photo.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
1
0
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Milanie
ace
Lovely shot
September 7th, 2021
