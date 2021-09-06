Previous
Second best by sschertenleib
262 / 365

Second best

I found a beautiful spiderweb this evening so I misted the garden so I could get a photo of the water droplets. However, none of the photos were in focus, but this photo turned out. So here is today's photo.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Milanie ace
Lovely shot
September 7th, 2021  
