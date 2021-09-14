Sign up
267 / 365
Good night, Moon.
The moon was moving in and out of the clouds as I took a box out to recycling. I like the dreamy quality of the photo.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Christina
Wow - great detail in the moon!
September 15th, 2021
