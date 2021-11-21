Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
306 / 365
Fallen Hero
This is the memorial statue for Michael Anderson who served as the pay load commander for the Space Shuttle Columbia, which burned up on re-entry in 2003.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
306
photos
94
followers
155
following
83% complete
View this month »
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st November 2021 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close