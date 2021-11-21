Previous
Fallen Hero by sschertenleib
306 / 365

Fallen Hero

This is the memorial statue for Michael Anderson who served as the pay load commander for the Space Shuttle Columbia, which burned up on re-entry in 2003.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

