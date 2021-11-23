Previous
The remaining color by sschertenleib
The remaining color

The last of my blooming flowers covered with the first snow of the season.
Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful capture
November 24th, 2021  
Bill ace
Very nice capture of the snow flakes.
November 24th, 2021  
