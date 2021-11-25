Previous
Unsettled by sschertenleib
Unsettled

The skies as we were driving to Thanksgiving dinner.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Samantha

I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great big sky
November 26th, 2021  
