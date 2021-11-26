Previous
Calling all the ladies by sschertenleib
311 / 365

Calling all the ladies

We went out looking for whitetail deer today. We found this guy calling out to all the nearby does.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Samantha

Milanie ace
How nicely you've processed this - what a terrific catch
November 27th, 2021  
