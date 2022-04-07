Previous
Next
Balanced Rock - Arches by sschertenleib
Photo 375

Balanced Rock - Arches

This is one photo in a series of 60 that I took to show star trails. I merged the images yet as we are still traveling. This is my individual favorite out of the sequence.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Wow!
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise