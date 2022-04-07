Sign up
Photo 375
Balanced Rock - Arches
This is one photo in a series of 60 that I took to show star trails. I merged the images yet as we are still traveling. This is my individual favorite out of the sequence.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
1
0
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
375
photos
94
followers
163
following
102% complete
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
6th April 2022 6:44pm
Jacqueline
ace
Wow!
April 7th, 2022
