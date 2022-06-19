Previous
View from the window by sschertenleib
Photo 388

View from the window

I captured this as we were cruising down the road at 65 MPH. The clouds, and green fields, were too beautiful to ignore.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Samantha

@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Joan Robillard ace
This is fabulous
July 4th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
That really is some big clouds...
July 4th, 2022  
