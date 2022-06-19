Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 388
View from the window
I captured this as we were cruising down the road at 65 MPH. The clouds, and green fields, were too beautiful to ignore.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
390
photos
92
followers
160
following
106% complete
View this month »
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
19th June 2022 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
This is fabulous
July 4th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
That really is some big clouds...
July 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close