Previous
Photo 460
view from the shore
Played around with the waterproof camera while kayaking.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, and...
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S33
Taken
1st July 2023 6:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
