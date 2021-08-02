Sign up
5 / 365
Bushbaby
Hand held in the dark. Fortunately this bushbaby came back to the same branch a couple times and paused for a second or two.
@ZSL
London Zoo
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Sheila
@ssmith1066
1
2
3
4
5
365
Canon EOS R5
2nd August 2021 12:17pm
Tags
wildlife
,
nocturnal
,
bigeyes
