last minute letters by staceychase
7 / 365

last minute letters

Lu is the queen of finding one more thing to do before she has to go to bed. She helped Grandma circle all the letter D's on the page to extend her time out all she could.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Stacey Chase

@staceychase
