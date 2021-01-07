Sign up
7 / 365
last minute letters
Lu is the queen of finding one more thing to do before she has to go to bed. She helped Grandma circle all the letter D's on the page to extend her time out all she could.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Stacey Chase
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
7th January 2021 6:29pm
Tags
grandma
,
coloring
,
lulu
,
sip
,
quarantine
,
covid-19
