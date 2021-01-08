Previous
and then there were two (desks). by staceychase
8 / 365

and then there were two (desks).

Lulu helped put together her new desk so we could "do projects and crafts and challenges together." Her idea for tomorrow's first craft? "making earmuffs" out of tissue paper.
Stacey Chase

