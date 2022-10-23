Previous
Missed a day almost - except for another... by stancat
4 / 365

Missed a day almost - except for another...

bad, cat picture. Posting because he seems to be doing his best Dracula and I have nothing else today.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Stan in the Cities

@stancat
