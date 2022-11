City Park Pavilion

So, for 21 years I've worked at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. I always thought a Project 365 of the City Park Pavilion would be fun to do. My last week at DMNS I took pictures of the Pavilion 4 out of 5 days - everyday different. This one a little over saturated (Fuji XT3 Velvia JPeg with some Lightroom to actually try and desaturate it). I like the postcard feel feel of it though.