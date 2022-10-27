Sign up
7 / 365
City Park Pavilion again
I missed taking a picture on the 27th so another from the dull skies of the 26th. More of Denver shows in this one. The 27th was like this but with rain and some flakes. 2nd to last official day at DMNS.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
26th October 2022 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dmns
,
fujixt3
,
denvercitypark
