A few in at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co by stancat
A few in at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co

Very fun Saturday before Halloween outing with friends. Almost getting the hang on this Ricoh GR IIIX. Still underwhelmed with it's ISO noise but some of the pictures have a certain charm. Not sure if that's this one but I'm trying.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Stan in the Cities

@stancat
