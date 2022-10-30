Previous
Sunday before Halloween by stancat
10 / 365

Sunday before Halloween

Not much scary here, except for the fact that there are more piles of leaves out of frame. I thought I might not get out with the camera after raking leaves for three hours so just a camera shot today.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Stan in the Cities

