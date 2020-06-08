Sign up
6 / 365
Cat playing with a flat piece of bubble wrap
Our cat was playing with this piece of bubble wrap. It’s a flat piece, so it’s open on both ends. It folded into a tube and she shoved her face in it for some reason. :p I unfolded it after I took the picture, she’s fine.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
StarN1ght5
@starn1ght5
Agender Aro/Ace Artist. They/them or she/her. 20
Tags
cat
,
“bubble
,
wrap”
