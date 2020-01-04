Previous
Ball control by starsphinx
4 / 365

Ball control

What will no doubt be the first of many Saturday football shots - as that is what I do on Saturdays
4th January 2020

Starsphinx

@starsphinx
Photo Details

Jim Dunn
The facial expression on the yellow jerseyed player is priceless.
January 4th, 2020  
Starsphinx
@mactryx He is wonderful with his facial expressions
January 4th, 2020  
