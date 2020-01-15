Previous
A nice seat by the river.... by starsphinx
A nice seat by the river....

But you might get a wet bottom. This is the Avon through Melksham today - as you can see it is a bit on the high side (and was still going up)
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Starsphinx

