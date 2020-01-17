Previous
Male and female by starsphinx
Male and female

A little bit of nature so often missed. This is hazel and the bright yellow-green catkins that are really easy to see are the male flowers while that tiny little red brush type structure at the top of the bud is the female flower
Starsphinx

