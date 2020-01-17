Sign up
17 / 365
Male and female
A little bit of nature so often missed. This is hazel and the bright yellow-green catkins that are really easy to see are the male flowers while that tiny little red brush type structure at the top of the bud is the female flower
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Starsphinx
@starsphinx
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th January 2020 10:00am
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
hazel
,
male
,
female
,
catkins
