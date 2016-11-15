Previous
Little Graduate by steelcityfox
Little Graduate

Layla Grace graduated from Pit Bull School this evening! She still has a lot of work to do before she can take her therapy dog test, but she has learned so much during this class (and made a number of friends, because she's the cutest thing ever).
Fox

@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
