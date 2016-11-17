Previous
Making Hams! by steelcityfox
322 / 365

Making Hams!

Tonight was Beaujolais Nouveau night! Each year on this day, the Beaujolais Nouveau wine is released, and I make my famous crock pot ham. Layla Grace helped a lot this year. We only eat hams once a year, and it's sooooo worth the wait.
17th November 2016 17th Nov 16

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
