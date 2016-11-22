Previous
Trying Not To Sample The Turkey by steelcityfox
327 / 365

Trying Not To Sample The Turkey

Picked up our Thanksgiving turkey today, and Layla Grace had to use a lot of self control and restraint to not sample the turkey on the drive home from the farm.
22nd November 2016 22nd Nov 16

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
