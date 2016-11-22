Sign up
327 / 365
Trying Not To Sample The Turkey
Picked up our Thanksgiving turkey today, and Layla Grace had to use a lot of self control and restraint to not sample the turkey on the drive home from the farm.
22nd November 2016
22nd Nov 16
0
0
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
1430
photos
2
followers
0
following
90% complete
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
328
329
330
331
1
1
2
3
Views
1
Album
2016
Camera
XT1585
Taken
22nd November 2016 12:57pm
Tags
dog
,
cute
,
thanksgiving
,
turkey
,
pit bull
,
layla grace
