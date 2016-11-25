Previous
Next
My Parents by steelcityfox
330 / 365

My Parents

Picking out our Christmas tree today! My parents look so cute. Glad we can always share this day with them.
25th November 2016 25th Nov 16

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise