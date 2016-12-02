Sign up
337 / 365
Sake
We had tickets to a super fun dance performance tonight and went to dinner at Umami beforehand. They have a big sake menu so we decided to try some. As a scientist, you know I love this presentation!
2nd December 2016
2nd Dec 16
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
1440
photos
2
followers
0
following
93% complete
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Views
3
2016
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
2nd December 2016 6:28pm
Public
dinner
,
sake
,
cocktail
