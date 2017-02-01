Sign up
32 / 365
Sushi at Royal Myanmar
First time getting sushi from Royal Myanmar and omg was it so good. Tempura chicken, octopus, tuna, and crab rolls featured here!
1st February 2017
1st Feb 17
0
0
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
Album
2017
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st February 2017 8:34pm
Tags
sushi
