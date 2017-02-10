Previous
Silent Disco by steelcityfox
41 / 365

Silent Disco

Our friend William DJ'd a Silent Disco night at James Street. Basically you put on headphones, and there are multiple DJ channels to choose from. It's so fun! And of course there was some delicious wine too.
10th February 2017 10th Feb 17

