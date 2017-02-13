Previous
Next
Couch Time with Sassy by steelcityfox
44 / 365

Couch Time with Sassy

My sweet shelter babe Sassy! She is just the most lovely little bean and she loves her snuggles.
13th February 2017 13th Feb 17

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise