Bar Crafts! by steelcityfox
58 / 365

Bar Crafts!

We went to an event at the Ace Hotel tonight and did arts and crafts with wine! I made a little Pittsburgh scene in a Heinz ketchup bottle. So fun.
27th February 2017 27th Feb 17

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
