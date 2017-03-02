Sign up
61 / 365
Ready for Goth Night
She is tired of being left at home when we go dancing. She is ready to go out.
2nd March 2017
2nd Mar 17
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2017
Camera
XT1585
Taken
2nd March 2017 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
staffy
,
pit bull
,
layla grace
