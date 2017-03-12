Previous
Hiding Her Nose by steelcityfox
Hiding Her Nose

Apparently I don't have the heat up high enough because LG was hiding her nose all day
12th March 2017

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
Photo Details

