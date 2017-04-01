Previous
Cerro Cabrillo by steelcityfox
91 / 365

Cerro Cabrillo

We hiked Cerro Cabrillo today! It is beautiful but STEEP and requires a lot of effort to go the distance. But the views at the top are absolutely worth it! Yes - that is Morro Rock in the background again :)
1st April 2017 1st Apr 17

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
