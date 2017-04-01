Sign up
Cerro Cabrillo
We hiked Cerro Cabrillo today! It is beautiful but STEEP and requires a lot of effort to go the distance. But the views at the top are absolutely worth it! Yes - that is Morro Rock in the background again :)
1st April 2017
1st Apr 17
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
1557
photos
2
followers
0
following
25% complete
3
2017
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
1st April 2017 11:44am
hiking
central coast
volcanic plug
cerro cabrillo
