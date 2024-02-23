Sign up
Photo 1235
On film
Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro
Playing with the old Olympus OM-3 stolen from my father. I like the rendering, the downside being the picture getting ready for 365 later than its due date.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
0
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
1242
photos
89
followers
70
following
340% complete
View this month »
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
Suzanne
ace
Greens and blues beautiful
March 1st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely summer promise!
March 1st, 2024
