Previous
Next
On film by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1235

On film

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro

Playing with the old Olympus OM-3 stolen from my father. I like the rendering, the downside being the picture getting ready for 365 later than its due date.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Greens and blues beautiful
March 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely summer promise!
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise