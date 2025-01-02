Sign up
Photo 1325
Reflections
Lofoten islands, Norway
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
1
Stefano Trezzi
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
Nicki Suthers
Beautiful!
January 3rd, 2025
Andy Oz
That is just gorgeous!
I could look at that view all day (if wearing a thick jacket!)
January 3rd, 2025
