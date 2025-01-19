Previous
Dancing Sunday by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1339

Dancing Sunday

Feira de são Cristóvão, Rio de janeiro
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact