Previous
Photo 1382
Afternoon sun
Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
1
1
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
1383
photos
96
followers
66
following
378% complete
View this month »
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X100V
Taken
22nd March 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Nice.
March 23rd, 2025
