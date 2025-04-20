Sign up
Previous
Photo 1396
Rock pinnacles
Quebrada de las Flechas, Argentina
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
2
3
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
1397
photos
97
followers
66
following
382% complete
View this month »
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-H2
Taken
20th April 2025 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great curvy leading line and the bicyclist gives good sense of size
April 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Terrific pov
April 21st, 2025
