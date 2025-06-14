Previous
Checking the phone by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1430

Checking the phone

Gloria, Rio de Janeiro
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love this with all the interest and that figure makes it!
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact